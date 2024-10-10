The Dahabshiil Group company funded scholarships for the third year in a row

Dahabshiil Group has once again co-sponsored the Chevening Scholarships for the third year in a row, underscoring its commitment to education and leadership development. The collaboration between Dahabshiil and the Chevening Scholarship program provides aspiring students from various backgrounds.

Through this sponsorship, Dahabshiil helps to support individuals who demonstrate outstanding academic potential, leadership qualities, and a desire to contribute positively to their communities. The initiative aligns with Dahabshiil’s broader focus on social responsibility, economic empowerment, and investing in human capital.

Statement Dahabshiil Group published their Twitter (X) account, read as follows; “it’s proud to have co-sponsored some scholars for the third year in a row, as they pursue their Master’s programs in the UK—special thanks to our partner.”

The statement thanked, “UK Foreign Office for providing these prestigious scholarship opportunities to talented Somali students.”

Dahabshiil group’s support measures will contribute significantly to students acquiring a high level of education.