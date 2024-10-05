“Egypt sending its troops to Somalia is not a humanitarian, but a political issue. We are warning ” The President of Somaliland

The president of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, expressed regret that the Hamar administration is still arguing that Somaliland is part of it and not independent from it.

This shows the enmity and malice of the leaders of Somalia towards Somaliland, and they want the government of Somaliland to be unable to negotiate, make agreements and progress.

On the other hand, the president of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, spoke about the conflict situation in the world, especially in the Horn of Africa, which he cited as an example of the large number of troops that the Egyptian government is deploying to our neighboring country, Somalia.

He said, “After the agreement that Somaliland made with Ethiopia, after that many enemies of Somaliland came out. It is surprising that Somaliland, which is a small country that does not have a lot of resources, why some of the world’s most powerful governments threaten us and bring their troops here is surprising.

The government of Egypt, which is an Islamic government, and one of the largest governments, it is surprising that they brought 10 thousand soldiers, heavy weapons and their vehicles to Somalia in the first part. It is also surprising that the president of Egypt has said in every forum that it is impossible for Somaliland to separate from other Somalis. We will not accept Somaliland’s recognition everywhere. The President of Egypt, I am telling you what this enmity has done to him, if we are Somaliland, every president works for the future and the interest of his country to develop, he doesn’t care about others. The world supports itself, it helps itself in humanitarian issues, it is a story written but not true. If there was that, Palestine would be safe. If there is respect for someone, there is no such thing, there is enough proof for you, what happened today in Lebanon”.

We added, “The world that deals with the man is a fool, he does not take care of his own interests. Egypt and Ethiopia are fighting each other and have always fought each other, and the war between the two countries ended 150 years ago. During these 150 years, the world has been mediating, what they are arguing about is the water of the Nile River, and that issue is being argued against each other all the time.

In the waters of Egypt, Somaliland, which we used to be proud of, went to war twice, and both of them lost their weight in Somaliland. Why? Weapons and it was close to the area. But, today another problem has happened, we are not involved in the Nile River water war, and the war between Egypt and Ethiopia, we are outside. However, speaking of the Somalis of Hamar, who want unity, brothers and sisters are being torn apart, and half of our land is being taken away, I have two questions. First of all, the man who owns Somaliland is two of my regions, they can’t be a government, they can’t consult, I’m the one who rules, don’t listen to the world to make an agreement with him, let him be tied to the man who owns me, he is the man who owns it. , Somalis are brothers and we are not separated.

It’s Hassan Sheikh, it’s the one before it, it’s the other one before it, it’s the supporters. We are intelligent brothers, but you don’t speak, like animals, they only listen to you, and you don’t have intelligence, don’t get up, that point stands. “Somaliland has the man that we easily united, that we did not argue for thirty years, to reunite again today is something that is impossible,” said the president of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi.