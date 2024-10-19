Somaliland and Serbia Signed an Aviation Pilot Training Partnership

Today, the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airport Authority @CAAA has officially signed and turned into an official agreement with Air Tolerance Professional based in Serbia.

Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airport Authority and Air Tolerance Professional have been working very closely for a while, and finally both sides have agreed to officially sign an agreement today.

This agreement underlines that Air Tolerance Professional will support Somaliland Civil Aviation Academy in mainly two areas: Aviation training section and Pilots training.

The General Manager of Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority, Mr. Omer Zayid and the CEO of Air Tolerance Professional, Mr. Mirghani Hammed have underscored the importance of the cooperation and commitment between both sides, and how the Somaliland Civil Aviation Academy will boost and improve Somaliland’s aviation industry and create opportunities for young professionals in Somaliland.

The General Manager of Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority, Mr. Omer Zayid and the CEO of Air Tolerance Professional, Mr. Mirghani Hammed has signed the agreement with the witnesses of some Department Directors of CAAA.

Finally, today marks a great day that realizes the first foot of the establishment of Somaliland Aviation Academy that had the initiative from the President of Somaliland HE Muse Bihi Abdi.

This is another great milestone for Somaliland’s aviation industry that secures the opportunity for Somaliland’s future generations and enhances the security, safety and services in Somaliland aviation.