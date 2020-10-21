“24,000 MT of cooking gas has landed in the last four years.”

Hargeisa (Hargeisa Press): Excessive use of charcoal and deforestation are said to lead to environmental degradation, according to environmental experts.

Somaliland’s Ministry of Environment and Rural Development is working to reduce the use of charcoal and move to other alternatives to charcoal.

The ministry is working to use charcoal stoves and cooking gas in every home in Somaliland.

To save deforestation and environmental damage from charcoal burning and burning.

With the Ministry of the Environment encouraging technicians to produce charcoal kilns and cooking gas importers.

In 2016, the volume of cooking gas imported into Somaliland was estimated at 800 metric tons. But four years later, the amount of cooking gas imported into Somaliland has risen sharply to 24,000 metric tons.

After much effort by the Ministry of Environment and the Somaliland community.

This was stated by the Director General of the Ministry of Environment and Rural Development of Somaliland Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, who addressed a workshop held today for technicians who produce charcoal burners and those who sell the charcoal burners.



The two-day workshop, opened in Hargeisa by the Director General of the Ministry of Environment, was co-organized by the Somaliland Ministry of Environment and UNDP.

The training aims to encourage technicians who produce charcoal kilns and those who sell charcoal kilns.

Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, explaining his ministry’s plans to reduce charcoal consumption and deforestation, said, “The Ministry of Environment is working to reduce charcoal consumption. We make, and encourage, every home in the cities of Somaliland to use cooking gas, instead of charcoal ”.

He also said that the use of cooking gas has increased significantly in Somaliland over the past four years. “In 2016, the gas that landed in Somaliland was, eight hundred Mitricton (800 MT). Four years later, after a lot of hard work and understanding from our people, we landed twenty-four thousand Mirticton (24000 MT), which is a cooking gas.

They come to us every year. This gas is a medicine or safer to reduce the use of charcoal and deforestation.

The less charcoal we use, the less or more trees we used to cut down ”.

Director Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, on the other hand, urged the participants to be cohesive and work hard to produce a large number of charcoal savers for the community.

He said, “You need to be connected. And try to get as much, as you can, the Coal-Cutting Chef, that we can deliver to our homes. The more you work with us, the more you grow. Your other friends, who trade in charcoal grills, connect with the people who make charcoal pottery. ”

Abdi Abokor, an official from UNDP, one of the partners of the Ministry of Environment, also spoke at the forum.

He urged the participants to connect and create a relationship that will lead to the availability of charcoal-free ovens.

“People who work in charcoal-burning bakeries have had previous training. They have previous efforts with the Ministry of the Environment. These efforts aim to invent, reduce the use of charcoal, reach every home in Somaliland, and benefit from it. The key is that.

The purpose of our traders is to connect them with the people who make the Greeks, to become customers, and to reach out to the people, ”said Abdi Abokor.

Meanwhile, members of the charcoal kiln technicians welcomed the Ministry of Environment’s efforts to remove charcoal kilns.

Speaking at the forum, Awil-Burhan Ibrahim Jama, from Burao, said, “I am very confident that there are many young people who are good at making charcoal-burning stoves.

The women who sell us in the market sell well, and the community has a good idea. So it’s important to protect his reputation. ”

