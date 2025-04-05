Somaliland and UK agree to accelerate the launch of the 3rd phase of the SDF Development Fund

The governments of Somaliland and the United Kingdom have agreed to expedite the launch of the third phase of the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF), to meet the needs of the allocated funds for the projects being implemented.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Somaliland, Abdillahi Hassan Aden, and the Director General of the Ministry, Mohamed Hassan Saleebaan, met with the Head of the British Government Office in Somaliland, Mr. Ilyas Malek, and his Deputy, Head of the Projects Office, Ms. Tatiana Fernandes.

The Minister and the Director shared with the heads of the British Government Office how they implemented the projects of the British Government that are part of the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF2), which are now ending, stating that these projects were effective, and they made a great contribution to the country as a whole, especially in the areas where they were implemented.

Among the projects funded by the Fund in the first phase were Water Development, Agricultural and Livestock Production, Construction of Maydh Port, Roads and others.

In conclusion, both parties agreed to prioritize maintaining communication and strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the British Government Office in Hargeisa.