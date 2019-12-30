Turkey dispatches air ambulance to Somalia, condemns Ex-Control attack

MOGADISHU – Turkey has dispatched military cargo airplane with medical supplies and transport back the injured from Saturday’s terror attack to Turkey for treatment.

The Turkish embassy in Somalia said in a statement it had dispatched the plane which landed in Mogadishu Saturday evening. The embassy also condemned the attack and pledged to stand by the people of Somalia.

“We strongly condemn and curse the terror attack perpetrated with a bomb-laden vehicle in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia today, claiming lives of many people including two Turkish citizens,” the statement read in part.

Further, the embassy said, “Turkey, which emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism on every platform and having lost two citizens in this attack, will keep on providing support with determination to Somalia to establish peace, security and an environment for development and continue to be on the side of the brotherly people and Government of Somalia.”

Separately, Turkish President Reccep Tayip Erdogan condemned the attack and affirmed his country’s support.

The truck bombing which occurred at about 7am local time at Ex-Control area killed 79 people and injured 125 others.

During the October 14, 2017 truck bombing in which over 600 people were killed in Mogadishu, Turley was the first country to send in air ambulance and medical supplies. Several of those who were injured were airlifted for treatment in various hospitals in Turkey.

