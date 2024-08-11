The President of Somaliland described Turkey’s view as a mistake that will never happen

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland brought international attention to Somaliland and the Horn of Africa region, but the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh, was very angry and started diplomatic activities and war against Ethiopia.

The noise of the Federal Government has caused the Turkish government to be deeply involved and Somalia to open a dialogue on the matter with Ethiopia and Somalia, expecting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said that on Monday, Ankara will continue the second phase of the dialogue. between Ethiopia and Somalia.

However, President Bihi responded to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey which said that the Ethiopian government advised the Somali President Hassan Sheikh to go through the port of Berbera and not through Somaliland.

President Bihi described this as a mistake that will never happen, saying, “The issue of Turkey is the sun that has risen from the west”, and it is not something that will happen and Somaliland will not accept it.

President Bihi described the intervention of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s proposal, saying that the conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia can end with Ethiopia discussing maritime issues with Somalia.

He said that it will not be possible to rule Somaliland from Mogadishu, pointing out that it is clear from the west that Somaliland is ruled from Hamar.

However, the president said it was impossible for Somalia to implement an agreement in Somaliland.