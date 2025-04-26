Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chancellor of the University of Hargeisa discussed ways to develop the Institute of Diplomacy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Aden Bakaal, today welcomed the Chancellor of the University of Hargeisa, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sulub, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

The Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs was accompanied at the meeting by the Director General of the Ministry, Mohamed Abdirahman.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the collaborative relationship between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Hargeisa.

Officials from both sides discussed ways to develop the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland, which is hosted and currently operating at the University of Hargeisa.