Somaliland: Presidential Spokesperson says Somaliland has escaped the widespread conflict, chaos and lawlessness that have plagued Somalia

The spokesman for the Somaliland Presidency, Eng. Hussein Aden Egeh (Deyr), said that Somaliland is a “successful country in a region with many challenges.”

The spokesman pointed out that the Republic of Somaliland enjoys security and stability, having escaped the widespread conflicts, chaos and lawlessness that have plagued its neighbor Somalia.

Thus, the Spokesperson for the Somaliland Presidency said in a post on his Twitter account, “We declare that the Republic of Somaliland has set a history of progress that has demonstrated stability, democracy, and economic growth, which clearly distinguishes it from some of the countries in the region where conflicts have settled.”

Spokesperson Deyr reported that over the past thirty years, the people and leadership of Somaliland have united to lay a solid foundation for peace, and free elections have been held in the country, leading to a peaceful transfer of power.

“Somaliland has implemented a free market-based economy, and has worked effectively with international partners—always upholding the rule of law, good governance, human rights, and international agreements,” said Somaliland Presidential Spokesperson Eng. Hussein Aden Egeh (Deyr) in his statement.