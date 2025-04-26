ADMAS University inaugurated the Somaliland Institute of Public Health, which is under the University

ADMAS University in Somaliland has inaugurated the Somaliland Institute of Public Health, which is under ADMAS University.

The inauguration of the institute was attended by senior officials of ADMAS University, the Director General of the Ministry of Health Development, health stakeholders, doctors, students studying at ADMAS University’s medical faculties, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of Administration and Finance at Adams University, Mubarik Abdillahi Daljir, highlighted the role of universities in a country’s health system.

“Universities produce health professionals, and this institute is a catalyst for addressing our nation’s important health-related issues,” said Mubarik Abdillahi Daljir.

On the other hand, the speech was followed by medical experts and academics, who praised ADMAS University for the inauguration of this new institute.

The President of ADMAS University in Somaliland, Hussein Abdillahi Mahmoud, who also spoke at the forum, emphasized the importance of this institution in the building and development of the nation.

“This program we are launching tonight is important for the health sector, the education sector, and the nation of Somaliland,” said ADMAS University President Hussein Abdillahi Mahmoud.

The Chairman added, “Yesterday we were thinking about producing someone with a first degree, but today the question is not there, we are asking ourselves how to produce a qualified person with a second and third degree, and we are also asking ourselves how to produce researchers who can produce research that can compete with the world.”

Finally, the Director General of the Ministry of Health Development of Somaliland, Dr. Ahmed Saki, also spoke at the event, and said that he was very happy to attend the inauguration of the Somaliland General Institute of Health.

“I would like to thank ADMAS University in general, and especially the university administration for taking this opportunity to inaugurate the Somaliland Public Health Institute, and as a part of it, we as the Ministry of Health, I am very grateful,” said the Director General of the Somaliland Ministry of Health, Dr. Ahmed Saki.