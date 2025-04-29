Agreement between the Somaliland Ministry of Planning and the UK Census Bureau

Hargeisa – The Somaliland Ministry of Planning and National Development and the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) today officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This important agreement will serve as a basis for developing the country’s statistical and data collection capacity. The agreement emphasizes how the two parties will work together to strengthen and develop statistical data production, improve data collection, processing, dissemination, and research, in order to enhance the quality of statistical data in Somaliland. Both parties also agreed to develop the capacity of the Ministry’s staff through training and programs to enhance the knowledge of the staff of the Statistics Department of the Somaliland Statistical Office.

The Somaliland Ministry of Planning and National Development sees this agreement as an important opportunity to build a modern information system that is in line with international standards and trends, in order to obtain reliable information for decision-making.

The Ministry of Planning and National Development of Somaliland thanks the UK National Information Office for its support to Somaliland, hoping that this partnership will achieve its intended purpose.