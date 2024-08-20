The Pharo foundation is implementing a water dam and a large garden for the first time in Somaliland

The Pharo Foundation has announced that it will soon implement two large projects in Somaliland.

Pharo said that Somaliland is implementing a dam and a large garden, which will be the largest ever implemented in the country.

The director general of the Pharo Foundation’s Somaliland office, Mohamed Farah Jihad, spoke about the development projects implemented by Somaliland since the establishment of the company.

The director of the Pharo Foundation said that the Pharo company was created by citizens of Somaliland.

He also pointed out that the Pharo Foundation has implemented various projects in Somaliland in the fields of construction, education, health, agriculture and other prominent projects.

Mohamed Farah, has announced that the Pharo Foundation is implementing the largest garden ever built in Somaliland for the first time in history.

He also said that the Pharo Foundation is building the largest water dam in Somaliland.

He said that they are changing the system used in agriculture in the country, so that the farms have annual production.

The Pharo Foundation is a self-sustaining and dynamic non-profit organization committed to fostering self-sufficiency in Africa. They do this by focusing on three activities namely education, water and production, operating in Somaliland, Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda. Pharo is a privately funded organization that focuses on sustainable businesses as well as non-profit projects, which prioritize problem solving, research, and economic empowerment. Using this multi-faceted approach, the Foundation strives to empower communities, facilitate growth and create lasting impact across the continent.

The Pharo Foundation is a privately funded business organization that manages philanthropic programs as well as a for-profit arm, Pharo Ventures. The Foundation’s vision is an economically active and inclusive Africa. The goal is to achieve its mission by investing in human and physical capital in Africa with a focus on job creation. Established in 2011 as a non-profit organization based in the UK, the Foundation has since made a strategic shift to directly design and implement its programs to ensure broad participation in communities, better results and increased accountability. The foundation has implemented many projects in East Africa, focusing on Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somaliland. The Foundation’s main philanthropic themes are education, health, water and agriculture. At the end of 2019, the Foundation launched its Paro Ventures franchise to prioritize sectors where the Foundation believes that a real impact can be made by building self-sustaining businesses focused on job creation.