A state of recognition is a form of sovereignty that demonstrates the sovereign authority of a country’s claim to sovereignty. Historical examples, such as the recognition of Bangladesh and Kosovo, reinforce this principle. India was the first to recognize Bangladesh in 1971, although Pakistan refused, and the reality was that there was an ongoing war between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Also, despite Serbia’s opposition, the United States and several European governments recognized Kosovo in 2008. These cases show that recognition does not require the agreement of the claimant state, but strengthens the power of each country to establish its foreign policies, which including the recognition of other governments.

This approach is based on agreements that the recognition of a state does not depend on the consent of the claiming state, but rather on how the recognizing state sees the existing situation.

If Ethiopia recognizes the independence of Somaliland, it will take its rights in the same way as other governments have done with Bangladesh and Kosovo. Recognition of countries is not prohibited by international law; rather, it is left to the discretion of the countries.

Concepts of respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity are vague. In terms of international law, the mention of such a phrase (Territorial Integirty and Sovereignty) does not have the same weight as legally binding obligations. These concepts do not require nations to refrain from recognizing new institutions. Therefore, if Ethiopia decides to recognize Somaliland, it will act according to the existing laws.

