The Government of Somaliland Announces the Official Launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project (FSRP)

Hargeisa, Somaliland – 27.08.2024

The Government of Somaliland is pleased to announce the official launch of the Food Systems Resilience Project (FSRP), held today at the Maansoor Hotel in Hargeisa. This important initiative, funded by the World Bank with a grant of $18 million, was signed in 2023 and will continue through 2029.

The FSRP is a major initiative aimed at enhancing the resilience of food systems across Somaliland. The project is designed to benefit approximately 65,000 individuals, including small farmers, agro-pastoralists, and nomadic pastoralists. Importantly, the project is committed to ensuring that at least 30 percent of these beneficiaries are women, reflecting a strong focus on gender inclusivity and empowerment.

The project will concentrate its efforts within up to 8 carefully selected districts. This targeted geographic approach is intended to maximize the effectiveness of the interventions, ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently and that the impact is both significant and sustainable. By focusing on these areas, the FSRP aims to tackle the critical challenges of food insecurity and climate vulnerability faced by local communities.

The launch event marks the beginning of a comprehensive effort to improve food security and build agricultural and livestock resilience. The FSRP will address a range of issues, including enhancing agricultural productivity, improving market access, and managing natural resources more effectively to withstand climatic and economic shocks.

We look forward to the positive changes this project will bring to Somaliland’s agricultural and livestock sectors and to the broader community, contributing to a more secure and resilient food system for all.

