The Ethiopian government responded with a humiliating response to a statement from Somalia

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Ethiopia, Nebiyu Tedla, gave a hot and humiliating response to a threatening statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Ahmed Macalin Fiqi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has threatened the Government of Addis Ababa that they will establish administrative relations with the factions in Ethiopia if it does not withdraw from the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between the Republic of Somaliland.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, who published a statement on his website X, accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia of being one of the members of the government of Hassan Sheikh who is related to the Al-Shabaab organization, and his statement greatly undermines the government and development. Somalia.

“It is ridiculous to see representatives of Al-Shabaab pretending to be government officials, who are not able to work effectively outside of Banadir Region,” said Nabiyu Tedla, adding that , “They are proclaiming an empty patriotism after a draft.” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Nebiyu Tedla.

Mr. Tedla said that this official’s statement is causing great damage to the government of Somalia. “This kind of thing can undermine many years of development and put Somalia in a black hole,” said the spokesman of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose response seems to be a threat in response to the voice of Ahmed Macalin-Fiqi. pointed out that it reflects the weakness and confusion faced by the authorities in Mogadishu.