Somaliland: The National Electoral Commission awarded the certificates to the Presidential and Deputy Candidates

This week testifies to the readiness in preparations for the electioneering processes for the up-coming presidential and vice-presidential elections which will be held simultaneously with that of the political parties.

The Somaliland National Elections Commission (NEC) on Saturday awarded the candidacy certificates to the three presidential aspirants who are vying for the top executive post in the country.

The incumbent H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi who is the flag-bearer of the ruling party KULMIYE arrived at the headquarters of the elections body Iin the morning while quite jovial.

So too did his challengers Abdillahi Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and Feisal Ali Hussein of respectively both WADDANI and UCID political parties arrived at about the same time to receive their certificates of candidature.

All were accompanied by their running mates.

Upon the presentations words of wisdom were expressed by the Chair of the commission Mr. Musa Hassan who quipped that the air of camaraderie depicted should be also seen all throughout the elections period such that the processes may be without flows.

The Head of State on his part noted that pledge should be made that the elections would be entered without incidences. He further cautioned that since the nation had so many foes, things that would foment or catalyze animosity should be totally shunned.

The WADDANI aspirant Abdillahi Irro said that he welcomed his fellow aspirin candidates and pointed out that he was ready for the elections hence would standby any directives from NEC.

On his part, UCID aspiring candidate Feisal Ali observed that the flagbearers should prevail upon their supporters who spew virulent words otherwise they would be seen to abetting the wrongs.

The NEC received on Thursday the candidacy documents for Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates from the three National Parties, marking a crucial step toward the upcoming elections to be held on the 13th of November this year.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) had conducted a lottery draw for Political Parties and Associations to establish the order of their listings on the ballot papers for the Presidential and National Party Elections set for November 13, 2024.

This is after the final list of political associations and parties eligible to participate in the National Party Election was availed, an announcement which was a significant milestone in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Taiwan had revealed earlier in the week that it would eke in spport in funding the elections. NEC welcomed Taiwan’s Ambassador Allen Chen Lou, to their HQ.

Present was Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Mohamed Haji.

The NEC briefed them on preparations for the upcoming elections whereupon Amb. Allen pledged Taiwan’s financial support for the elections.

In related news, the National Electoral Commission witnessed the administering of oath to regional and district election officials at the wrapping up of a training that they underwent.

The Chairman of the commission, Musa Hassan, urged the officials of the regions and districts of the national commission to ensure diligence in the performance of their duties.

He reminded them that the oath they undertook was a solemnity pledge whose responsibility they only bore upon their own selves.