The Electoral Commission has released the Election Campaign Schedule

The Somaliland Electoral Commission has today released the dates of the 2024 election schedule, in which they have presented a table with the dates of all the activities to be done in the upcoming presidential and political elections.

The Electoral Commission has shared this action plan with all the stakeholders of the electoral issues and the Somaliland community who have listened to them to know where things are going and what is the plan of the Commission.

This plan includes the daily activities of the Presidential elections and the political parties, and it was clearly stated at the time of submitting the license to the list of political parties and organizations.

Also, it is stated in the time to start the election campaign and the time to announce the preliminary result until the time to submit the result to the Supreme Court.

The action plan for the important days of the 2024 election, issued by the Electoral Commission, is as follows:-

12 August submission of the list of political parties and organizations

12 September submission of candidates for President and Vice President

24 October Submission of Candidates for Political Parties and Organizations

xx October the start of the election campaign

10 November the end of the campaign

13 November voting day

20 November release of the provisional results of the presidential and political party elections

21 November submission to the Supreme Court of the interim results of the Presidential and National Party elections.