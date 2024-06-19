The delegation from the US House of Representatives visited Berbera Port today

BERBERA— The high-level delegation from the staff of the United States Congress paid a visit to the city of Berbera today.

The delegation from the United States of America, which was visiting Somaliland for the last few days, when they arrived in Berbera city, the Berbera district mayor’s office held a meeting with regional and district officials and various military officers. They informed the delegation about the general situation in the region and the district.

The chairman of Berbera District Council, Abdishakuur Cidin, answered questions asked by some members of the delegation.

They also visited many government agencies, and were very impressed with the progress they saw during their stay in the country, especially the Berbera International Port.

This powerful bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress came to Somaliland to strengthen the United States’ operations in the strategic Horn of Africa.

This visit coincided with the increasing diplomatic activities involving Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Somalia, indicating an important time for the geography of the region.

The trip was organized by the Humpty Dumpty Institute (HDI), which is known for facilitating strategic dialogue and pursuing bilateral diplomacy, and was organized by the American Global Institute, sponsored by the Redsea Cultural Foundation and led by him. Dr Jama Muse Jama. The delegation is made up of senior congressional staffers from both parties representing powerful legislative committees:

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) – Vice Chair of Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Nonproliferation

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) – Intelligence and Judiciary Committees

Rep. André Carson (D-IN) – Intelligence and Transportation Committees

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) – Ways & Means Committee

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) – Ways & Means, Budget, and Agriculture Committees

Rep. John Carter (R-TX) – Appropriations Committee.

Congressional committees wield significant influence, shaping legislation, providing oversight, and impacting critical areas of governance. The Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Nonproliferation is pivotal in preventing weapons proliferation and formulating arms control and global security policies. The overarching Foreign Affairs Committee addresses diplomatic relations, foreign aid, and human rights promotion. Concurrently, the Intelligence Committee oversees intelligence agencies and operations, ensuring adherence to laws and values while safeguarding against threats and protecting civil liberties. These committees enable comprehensive legislative action and robust governance over crucial spheres impacting America’s global stance and citizen safety.

The delegation is led by Dr. Al Khalafalla, a prominent public policy authority on the Middle East and Africa with deep ties to the U.S. Congress. Dr. Khalafalla, President of American Global Consulting and Chairman of the Humpty Dumpty Institute, has a distinguished career in advancing international peace and economic development through education initiatives. His work has earned recognition from the U.S. Congress and humanitarian awards. Dr. Khalafalla, who holds a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, is a sought-after voice in major media outlets and global forums.

In recent developments, Somaliland’s inclusion in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) signifies a notable shift in U.S. policy, acknowledging Somaliland’s strategic importance. The NDAA’s provisions focus on enhancing security cooperation and potentially paving the way for stronger diplomatic and economic ties. This move reflects the growing recognition of Somaliland’s stability and its role in countering regional threats such as terrorism and piracy, further integrating Somaliland into broader international security frameworks.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the civil war but remains unrecognized by any nation. Its maintenance of peace and stability, in contrast to Somalia’s ongoing turmoil, signals enduring U.S. congressional interest, as evidenced by multiple prior fact-finding missions over the past decade.