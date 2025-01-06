Somaliland strengthening its economic cooperation with donor countries and international organizations

The Minister of Planning and National Development of Somaliland Kaltun Sheikh Hassan Abdi said that Somaliland is strengthening its economic cooperation with donor countries and international organizations.

The Minister of Planning and National Development of Somaliland has also mentioned that she is speeding up projects funded by donor countries to be implemented in Somaliland.

Minister Kaltoun made this statement while giving a speech in the Somaliland Parliament today where she presented information on the plans for the issues that the ministry is responsible for.

Also, she said that the ministry is promoting Somaliland’s relationship with international organizations, the United Nations, and governments interested in financing and developing the country.

She pointed out that the ministry is strengthening monitoring, evaluation and follow-up, to ensure that the projects are implemented as intended.

The minister pointed out that she is working on the preparation of the plan to prevent the obstacles that could destroy the development plan that has been made.