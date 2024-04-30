Somaliland: Rising Star School Celebrates World Autism Day

This event, which was held by the Rising Star School in Hargeisa, was celebrated on World Autism Day, which is celebrated every year on April 30th all over the world.

The event was attended by the Minister of Somaliland Assembly Relations, Members of Parliament and Local Councils, officials of various institutions in the country, experts in autism, the management of Rising School, parents, students and guests. another honor.

On this occasion, Rising Star School presented the children with autism that the school teaches, and the students with this disorder presented the different lessons they learned at the school.

First of all, on this occasion speeches were made by the management of Rising Star School and the teachers of the school, and they explained in depth the different stages that the school has gone through, the different efforts made by the school and the education they provide to children with autism. and how necessary it is not to neglect children with the disease.

Also speaking on the occasion were the parents whose students study at Rising Star School, and they welcomed the various efforts made by Rising Star School, and said that Rising Star School met various needs in the country. Also, on this occasion, the Minister of Communications of the Somaliland Councils and members of the Parliament and Local Councils spoke on the occasion, emphasizing the need to take care of children living with autism.

They thanked the management of Rising Star School, and welcomed the various efforts made by the school, saying that Rising Star School met various needs in the country.

The students of Rising Star School presented different literature on the occasion showing how necessary it is to take care of children with autism.

The Rising Star School in Hargeisa, which was established 5 years ago in Somaliland, is the first school that teaches children living with autism.