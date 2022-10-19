Somali MP ask Somaliland government to extend support in the ongoing fight against Al-shabab

Somali MP Abdirahman Odowaa has called on the Somaliland government to join and extend support to Somalia in the fight against Alshabab which is underway in several regions of Southern and central Somalia.

In his remarks, the MP said that Somaliland and Puntland should join the ongoing war against Alshabab or to take part based on their capabilities and possibilities. He stressed that if Alshabab takes over Somalia, Somaliland and Puntland will not be safe.

Last month, government forces backed by local militia launched an offensive against the al Shabab in the central regions of Somalia, claiming to have killed more than 500 militants and liberated over 40 villages.

US Ambassador to Somalia, Larry Andre, said that his government strongly supports the collaboration between local militias and government security agencies in their offensive against Al Shabaab in central Somalia.