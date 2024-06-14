President Bihi said that Somaliland is not a separatist country, but it is an independent nation

HARGEISA- President of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, said that Somaliland is struggling to ensure the independence and recognition of the country, as every country in the African continent has done.

President Muse Bihi made this clear when he told the famous newspaper The Economist, and the president stated that Somaliland is not secession, but it is an independent nation that has regained its independence.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi said that his country needs recognition and Ethiopia wants a sea. We pointed out that Somaliland will lease 20 km from Ethiopia and make it a naval base, while Ethiopia will be the first country to recognize “Somaliland’s independence”.

President Muse Bihi noted that Somaliland is ready for the agreement it signed with Ethiopia.

The Economist newspaper wrote a report on Somaliland describing it as a country that stood on its own since 1991 and regained its independence from Somalia. He also explained that Somaliland is a country with an army, government, courts and all branches of government, and on January 1 of this year, it signed an agreement with Ethiopia.

The newspaper gave details of the reasons that caused Somaliland to return to its independence, and pointed out that the people of Somaliland wanted to correct the wrongs that had happened in the union with the Somalis who were colonized by Italy, which caused many problems and eventually led to a revolution. armed opposition to Siad Barre’s regime which massacred tens of thousands of civilians.

https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2024/06/13/the-president-of-somaliland-is-bargaining-for-recognition