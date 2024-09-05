One of the central aspects of President Bihi’s foreign policy is his unrelenting pursuit of recognition for Somaliland as an independent state. Unlike his predecessors, Bihi has taken a more assertive stance, focusing on direct diplomacy with key regional and global players. His administration has cultivated closer ties with countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Taiwan, and Kenya, which has helped Somaliland gain more visibility and strategic partnerships. The UAE’s investment in the Berbera Port and Taiwan’s establishment of diplomatic relations with Somaliland are prime examples of Bihi’s successful diplomatic initiatives.

President Bihi’s bravery in this arena is particularly evident in his approach to dealing with Somalia, which continues to claim Somaliland as part of its territory. Rather than engaging in protracted and fruitless negotiations, Bihi has taken a more confident and firm position, calling for the international community to recognize Somaliland’s de facto independence. His stance has been praised by many Somalilanders who view him as a strong leader willing to challenge the status quo in pursuit of their national aspirations.

Bihi’s boldness extends beyond diplomacy. Domestically, he has shown courage in maintaining stability in a region often beset by conflict. His administration has strengthened internal security and upheld Somaliland’s democratic processes, reinforcing the notion that Somaliland is a bastion of peace and democracy in the Horn of Africa. This stability has, in turn, been a cornerstone of his foreign policy, as it demonstrates to the international community that Somaliland is a functioning, self-reliant state deserving of recognition.

President Muse Bihi’s transformation of Somaliland’s foreign policy reflects his bravery and strategic vision. Through a mix of assertive diplomacy and steadfast leadership, he has advanced Somaliland’s quest for recognition, bringing the nation closer to achieving its long-standing goal of being acknowledged as a sovereign state. His legacy will likely be remembered as one that put Somaliland firmly on the global map, both diplomatically and politically.

President Muse Bihi Abdi’s bold decision to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia has marked a pivotal moment in Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition and reshaped the political landscape of the region. This strategic move has not only deepened bilateral ties with a critical regional player but also signaled Somaliland’s growing influence and independence in the Horn of Africa.

The MoU, signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia, covers various sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and security cooperation. By formalizing relations with Ethiopia—one of the most influential countries in the region—President Bihi demonstrated Somaliland’s capacity to engage in state-to-state relations, despite the lack of formal international recognition. This decision was a bold assertion of Somaliland’s de facto independence, challenging the prevailing narrative that Somalia exclusively represents the former union of the two territories.

This agreement with Ethiopia is particularly significant as it underscores Somaliland’s strategic importance in the Horn of Africa, especially in the realms of trade and regional security. Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, relies heavily on access to ports, and Somaliland’s Berbera Port has emerged as a key asset. The MoU reinforced Ethiopia’s commitment to utilizing the port, further solidifying Somaliland’s position as an essential regional partner and increasing its leverage on the global stage.

Politically, the MoU has sent ripples through the region, altering how Somaliland is perceived internationally. By engaging directly with Ethiopia, Somaliland has shown that it can independently manage complex diplomatic relations. This move also sends a message to other nations that Somaliland is open for business and capable of playing a significant role in regional development. For Somaliland, this has created a renewed sense of momentum toward achieving its long-sought goal of recognition, as more countries begin to acknowledge its functional autonomy.

Critically, this agreement has also put pressure on Somalia’s weak government in Mogadishu, which has long opposed Somaliland’s quest for independence. By securing closer ties with Ethiopia, Somaliland has gained a powerful ally, further isolating Somalia in its efforts to deny Somaliland’s recognition. This shift in alliances has redefined the geopolitical dynamics in the region, making it increasingly difficult for Somalia to assert control over Somaliland diplomatically.

In conclusion, President Muse Bihi’s decision to sign the MoU with Ethiopia has been a game-changer for Somaliland. It has enhanced Somaliland’s diplomatic standing, boosted its economy through strategic partnerships, and shifted the political calculus in favor of its recognition. By leveraging regional relationships and asserting Somaliland’s interests on the international stage, President Bihi has demonstrated bold leadership, positioning Somaliland closer to its ultimate goal of full statehood.

By Mohamed Abdi Hassan Diridhaba