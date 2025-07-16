The President of Somaliland has offered a peace platform to the clans of Sanaag Region, to end the situation in the region.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro, today issued a decree establishing a peace platform for the fraternal clans living in the Sanaag region, in order to end the situation in the region.

The spokesman for the President of Somaliland, Hussein Aden Egeh (Dayr), who read the presidential decree to the media, announced the peace agreement extended by the President of the Republic of Somaliland to the clans of the Sanaag region.

“The President of the Republic of Somaliland, based on his national responsibility to protect the unity and security of the country, has officially extended a broad peace platform to all brotherly clans living in the Sanaag region,” said Somaliland Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Deyr.

The spokesman said that this peace agreement is intended to resolve the conflicts and conflicts that occurred in the Sanaag region, which have caused many people to flee the city.

“The President of the Republic of Somaliland calls on all sectors of society, especially traditional elders, scholars, businessmen, women and youth, to strongly support the peace process and join efforts to secure lasting peace,” he said.

The Spokesperson added that the President believes that peace and coexistence are the foundation of building Somaliland, and that it is essential that every community in the Sanaag region takes responsibility for maintaining peace and social cohesion.

“This peace agreement will resolve all past grievances and problems, using traditional methods and direct negotiations based on justice and due process,” said Somaliland Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Aden Egeh Dayr.