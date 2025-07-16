Chairman of the Waddani Party: I have managed to balance my work responsibilities with my academic growth

Since I entered politics, one of my convictions has been that politics should be guided by vision, and that vision must be clear and defined. Therefore; since I climbed the political ladder, especially during my time at the Ministry of the Presidency, I have been committed to developing my leadership vision and knowledge, while the workload often dragged me down.

Fortunately, during my time in the opposition, I had the opportunity and time to develop my political and leadership vision, amidst heavy opposition and difficult political challenges. However, by the grace of God, I managed to balance my work responsibilities with my knowledge growth. During that time, I published two books, and now the third is on the table, which we are scheduled to release in a few days!

In addition to God’s grace, I realize that a politician who sets himself up to lead his community must explain his vision to his people and make it public, so that they can receive analysis, criticism, and contributions, and there the leader’s vision can grow and develop!

Written by Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan, Chairman of the conservative Waddani Party in Somaliland