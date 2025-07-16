Somaliland President meets with Swiss Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), today held a meeting at the Presidential Palace with the Swiss Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia based in Nairobi, Ambassador Mirko Giulietti, and his delegation, who are on an official visit to the Republic of Somaliland.

The meeting between the President of Somaliland and the Ambassador of Switzerland focused on promoting peace and stability in the region.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland thanked the Ambassador and his delegation for their visit to Somaliland, informing them of the effective steps taken by the new government, especially the strengthening of peace and coexistence between communities in the Eastern Regions of Somaliland and the nationalization of the Civilian Forces and their vehicles, without any assistance from Somaliland at all.

Likewise, the President assured the Swiss Ambassador of Somaliland’s commitment to strengthening security and stability in the Horn of Africa, good governance, the implementation of democratic processes and free elections.

The Swiss Ambassador promised to propose to his government ways to support Somaliland in its peace efforts.

The Swiss Ambassador praised the peace, stability and democratic system prevailing in Somaliland, which is located in a region of conflict. The Ambassador expressed his willingness to facilitate peaceful dialogue to resolve any outstanding disputes.