Breaking: Management of Somalia’s air economy is in dispute

Somalia is handing over its air management to a company owned by the United Arab Emirates. This company, called Cloud Air Navigation Services, is capable of all air navigation and management in Somalia.

This company provides services related to air traffic management and aviation.

Last week, Somalia handed over money to a company called Nav Pass, which is also owned by the United Arab Emirates.

The Nav Pass company, which Somalia is handing over the air management, was opposed and immediately angered by the Favori LLC company that manages the Mogadishu airport, which is owned by Turkey.

In a letter that Somalia sent to Turkey and informed the Turkish Embassy, ​​it said that it strongly refuses to collect airport fees, the company Nav Pass, which was ordered to take the money for Somalia’s air.

The Turkish company Favori LLC said that the agreement signed in 2013 is against the current agreement given to the Cloud Air Navigation company in the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, the manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of Somalia, Ahmed Ma’alin Hassan, who spoke about the issue of the Nav Pass company, which was said to have been handed over to Somalia, said that the company owned by the United Arab Emirates has been tasked to collect only costs not paid by many airlines, during the air transfer from the UN agency.

He said that the Nav Pass company is collecting the data of the operating companies, and he noted that when it finishes collecting the money, it will transfer the money to the central bank of Somalia.

The manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of Somalia, said that the money should be transferred to Somalia’s air bank as it should be and deposited in the bank of Somalia, saying that the issue of the Nav Pass company is limited to missing funds, as he said in an interview with the government media. Somalia.

In the last year, Somalia has entered into agreements with countries and companies, some of which are against each other, in the matter of air management that two companies have agreed with.

HargeisaPress Desk