The Ethiopian government has denied withdrawing from its agreement with Somaliland

ADDIS ABABA— The Ethiopian government has released new information about the memorandum of understanding it signed with the Somaliland government earlier this year.

Ethiopia has also denied the news spread on the Internet, which says that Ethiopia withdrew from the agreement with Somaliland.

In the news, it was said that the people of Ethiopia are urged to be careful about the false news that is being spread about the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The office also confirmed that everything about the domestic, regional, and international affairs of Ethiopia can be disseminated on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Also, the news from the office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, has urged every Ethiopian citizen to be aware of fake things that are being misused in the official symbols of their office.

This news from the Ethiopian government came after some media reported that Ethiopia withdrew from the agreement between the governments of Somaliland and Ethiopia.