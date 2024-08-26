Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG) stands firmly with Somaliland, a nation that has shown resilience, stability, and a commitment to progress. As a former British protectorate that gained independence in 1960, Somaliland’s history has been shaped by a determination to forge its own path. Since declaring its restoration day on May 18, 1991, Somaliland has demonstrated remarkable strides in governance, security/peace, economic development, and international diplomacy.

Despite its impressive achievements, Somaliland continues to face unjust interference from Somalia, which seeks to undermine its sovereignty. Somalia’s recent efforts to disrupt Somaliland’s progress, particularly in response to Somaliland’s strategic partnership with Ethiopia, reflect a campaign to derail the region’s development and bid for international recognition.

Somaliland’s agreement to allow Ethiopia to establish a naval base on its shores in exchange for a stake in the national carrier is a visionary move, aimed at boosting Somaliland’s economy and solidifying its position as a regional power. This deal underscores Somaliland’s independence, far-sighted leadership, and commitment to securing its future.

Somalia’s attempts to claim Somaliland as its own and to pressure airlines like Flydubai and Ethiopian Airlines to alter their flight operations is nothing more than a thinly veiled effort to destabilize Somaliland’s efforts towards growth and international recognition. We congratulate and support Somaliland’s Civil Aviation Authority, which has full sovereignty over its airspace and has effectively governed it.

SL-SAG recognizes that Somaliland has proven itself as a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa. Its regular elections, strong institutions, and economic resilience set it apart as a nation that should be supported, not undermined. We reject Somalia’s baseless claims of sovereignty and call upon the international community to stand with Somaliland in its pursuit of recognition as an independent state.

The suspension of Flydubai flights to Mogadishu due to security concerns underscores the contrast between Somaliland’s stability and Somalia’s ongoing instability. Somaliland offers a vision of peace, development, and progress, while Somalia continues to grapple with conflict and internal challenges.

SL-SAG calls on all nations, institutions, and businesses to recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty and engage with it as a stable, forward-looking nation. We urge the international community to support Somaliland’s development and reinforce its rightful place in the global arena.

We stand with Somaliland in its quest for peace, prosperity, and recognition. Somaliland is not just an enclave—it is a nation with a proud history and a bright future.

Contact Information: Somaliland Strategic Advisory Group (SL-SAG)

Website: www.slsag.org