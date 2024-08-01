Why South Africa Be the Second Country to Recognize Somaliland’s Sovereignty After Ethiopia.

Somaliland has a rich history in the Horn of Africa. In the early 1880s, treaties between Great Britain and Somaliland clans led to the establishment of the Somaliland British Protectorate in 1887. The boundaries were delineated through agreements with neighboring territories, solidifying Somaliland’s borders. On June 26, 1960, Somaliland gained independence from British rule, receiving recognition from over 35 countries.

Five days later, on July 1, 1960, Somaliland united with Somalia to form the Somali Republic, aiming to unify all Somali ethnic groups. However, this union was never legally ratified, leading to significant unrest and eventual conflict. The people of Somaliland faced severe repression and genocide under the dictatorship of Mohamed Siad Barre, prompting the formation of the Somali National Movement (SNM) in 1981. After years of conflict, Somaliland declared its independence again on May 18, 1991.

Since then, Somaliland has established a stable, democratic government, conducting multiple free and fair elections. Despite limited international aid, Somaliland has attracted significant international investment and developed robust institutions.

The MoU Between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

On January 1, 2023, Somaliland and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Somaliland leasing 20 kilometers of its Red Sea coastline to Ethiopia in exchange for Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent country. This agreement, hailed as mutually beneficial, is expected to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two nations and pave the way for Somaliland’s long-awaited international recognition.

South Africa’s Potential Recognition of Somaliland.

South Africa has a longstanding relationship with Somaliland, dating back to the 1980s when the Somali National Movement (SNM) and the African National Congress (ANC) collaborated during their respective liberation struggles. Over the years, South Africa has provided significant support to Somaliland in various sectors, including democracy, humanitarian aid, education, and trade.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) issued a legal opinion in 2003 recognizing Somaliland’s right to statehood. This opinion highlighted the need for international recognition to ensure peace and stability in the region.

South Africa’s silent acceptance of the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia indicates a diplomatic approval, positioning it as a likely candidate to follow Ethiopia in recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. This move could further encourage other African nations to extend recognition to Somaliland, bolstering regional stability and cooperation.

Conclusion

Recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty is crucial for regional and global stability. With Ethiopia leading the way, South Africa is poised to be the next country to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence, driven by historical ties and shared values. This recognition would not only validate Somaliland’s efforts but also strengthen diplomatic and economic ties across the region.

By: Adnan Isaq Ali.

Brief History of Somaliland.