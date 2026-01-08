What Would Recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by Israel Mean Under International Law? By Mohamed Abdi Jama (Mohamed Dhimbiil)

Under international law, the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by a United Nations member state such as Israel constitutes a formal legal acknowledgment that Somaliland is a sovereign and independent state and a subject of international law with full rights and obligations.

Recognition is a legal act, not merely political symbolism.

I. Confirmation of Statehood

International law does not require permission from other states to become a state.

Statehood is determined by objective facts on the ground, as reflected in customary international law and codified in the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States (1933).

Recognition confirms that Somaliland satisfies the four established criteria of statehood:

1- Permanent population

2- Defined territory

3- Effective and independent

4-government

Capacity to enter into relations with other states.

Recognition does not create Somaliland; rather, it confirms an already existing state reality.

II. Acquisition of International Legal Personality

Once recognised, Somaliland acquires international legal personality, enabling it to:

1-Establish formal diplomatic relations.

2-Exchange ambassadors and open embassies.

3-Conclude binding international treaties.

4-Participate independently in international diplomacy.

5-Apply for membership in international and regional organisations (subject to admission rules).

This marks full participation in the international legal order as a state.

III. Sovereign Equality of States

Under Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, all recognised states are sovereign equals.

Recognition affirms that Somaliland enjoys:

1-Political independence

2-Territorial integrity

3-Non-interference in its internal affairs

4-Equality with all other states under international law

5-No state may lawfully exercise authority over Somaliland without its consent.

IV. Lawful Exercise of Sovereign Powers

Recognition affirms Somaliland’s legal authority to:

1-Control its borders, airspace, and territorial waters.

2-Enforce immigration, customs, and taxation laws.

3-Exercise criminal and civil jurisdiction.

4-Represent itself internationally without intermediaries.

This removes ambiguity regarding the legality of Somaliland’s domestic governance and external relations.

V. Effect on Competing Sovereignty Claims

From the perspective of the recognising state, Somaliland is treated as fully independent.

Competing claims—such as those advanced by Somalia—are not recognised in the foreign relations of the recognising state.

Recognition therefore internationalises the issue, shifting it from an internal or regional dispute to a matter governed by international law and state practice.

VI. Rights and Obligations Under International Law

Recognition brings not only rights, but also responsibilities, including:

1-Compliance with international human rights law.

2-Adherence to international humanitarian law.

3-Fulfilment of treaty obligations

4-Accountability for internationally wrongful acts.

Statehood entails legal responsibility alongside sovereignty.

VII. Recognition by One State Is Legally Sufficient

International law does not require collective or universal recognition. Recognition by a single state is:

1-Legally valid

2-Fully effective in bilateral relations

3-Often a catalyst for wider international acceptance.

Historical practice shows that many states began with limited recognition before achieving broader international acceptance.

Finally

Under international law, recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by Israel would constitute a formal legal acknowledgment that Somaliland is a sovereign, independent state with full international legal personality, entitled to equality among nations and bound by the rights and obligations of international law.

Mohamed Abdi Jama (Mohamed Dhimbiil)

Hargeisa,

Republic of Somaliland

dhimbiil@live.com