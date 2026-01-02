The Strategic Shift: Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland and the Reconfiguration of the Horn of Africa

The diplomatic step taken by the State of Israel is an act of profound courage and represents the most significant political move any world power has made in the Horn of Africa.

This is a singular, unprecedented action by Israel that has created a “geopolitical earthquake.” It has shaken many nations that have maintained diplomatic relations in the Horn of Africa for over 30 years without ever taking such a bold stance. In one stroke, Israel has successfully reshaped the geopolitical landscape of both the Horn of Africa and the African Union.

A Strategic Gateway to the Continent

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is not merely a localized political event; it determines which powers will control the primary gateway to the African continent. Israel has effectively decided who will wield dominant influence over the geopolitical management of the region and the vital maritime corridors of Bab al-Mandab and the Suez Canal.

With this move, Israel has sidelined major powers that, for the past 30 years, maintained diplomatic ties based on short-term interests rather than long-term vision.

These nations convinced they were the sole architects of African policy—never anticipated such a move from another state.

Today, they are forced to retreat and face a state of political disorientation.

Challenging the Influence of Regional Alliances

For years, certain nations exploited the unique circumstances of the Horn of Africa without establishing a sustainable framework for peace or stability. Instead, the region became a theatre civil conflict and economic collapse. These nations include Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and China. These powers formed political alliances with countries such as Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, and Egypt. Despite nearly 30 years of engagement, most failed to achieve meaningful geopolitical success, with the exceptions of China and Turkey, which secured influence through resource exploitation and investment agreements in Djibouti, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

The Role of Turkey in Somalia

Turkey, in particular, has emerged as a major player, seeking to monopolize the resources of the region specifically in Somalia surpassing the traditional influence of Arab nations. Turkey entered into investment agreements with Somalia that lacked transparency. These include:

• Offshore and onshore oil exploration agreements.

• Fisheries and marine resource exploitation.

• Military and intelligence presence used to monitor regional data and extract raw materials to bolster Turkey’s technological and military capabilities.

These agreements were often rushed and politically motivated, specifically designed to counter the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia. For instance, the maritime defense pact between Turkey and Somalia was fast-tracked through the Somali Parliament without proper debate or oversight. This was fueled by political emotion and a desire to suppress the economic and political interests of the people of Somaliland, specifically to prevent Ethiopia from establishing a naval base on Somaliland’s Red Sea coast.

The Shift in Power Dynamics

Turkey, China, Iran, Qatar, and Egypt have recently exerted significant influence over the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. Turkey, specifically, has expanded its military and technological reach in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, often aligning with interests (such as Iran and Qatar) that oppose the Western alliance of the USA, Israel, and the UAE.

To counter this expansion, Israel has executed a strategic masterstroke. This recognition of Somaliland was carefully planned alongside allies including the USA, UAE, Ethiopia, Greece, and Cyprus. This represents a massive blow to Turkey; approximately 60% of Turkey’s political influence and military expansion goals in the Horn of Africa have effectively been neutralized. The maritime and oil agreements Turkey sought to use to control Somaliland’s waters are now legally and politically undermined.

A New Era for Somaliland

Israel’s action has shifted the balance of power. The competition for the Red Sea has reached a turning point where the alliance of the USA, Israel, UAE, Ethiopia, Taiwan, and Somaliland has outmaneuvered the rival bloc of China, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Djibouti, and Somalia.

For Somaliland, this provides permanent partners within the framework of the Abraham Accords (Israel, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan). It elevates the economic, cooperative, and sovereign standing that the people of Somaliland have sought for 35 years. They are finally emerging from the political pressure and commercial barriers imposed upon them by Somalia and its allies.

Legal Standing

There is no legal barrier to Somaliland’s recognition. Under international law, recognition is a sovereign right of any UN member state and does not require a specific number of countries to act simultaneously. Somaliland’s borders are legally sound, consistent with the principle of uti possidetis, the Cairo Declaration, and the Montevideo Convention.

The people of Somaliland have reached their hard-earned goal, proving that strategic patience and resilience eventually lead to global legitimacy.

By Mohamed Mohamoud Hashi

Senior Commercial Lawyer