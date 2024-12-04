The strategic future plans for three prominent political parties in Somaliland

The Wadani Party is currently the ruling party, led by Chairman Mr. Hirsi, who hails from the Habar Jello clan. Significant political challenges characterize Mr. Hirsi’s tenure, as he is unlikely to seek the presidency in the upcoming elections scheduled for 2029. This limitation stems from the current president’s ability to serve another five-year term, as the constitution permits two terms if re-elected.

Consequently, Mr. Hirsi will remain in his leadership position until 2034, effectively extending his term to a decade. However, to bolster the party’s chances of reelection, Mr. the newly elected President Mr.Abdirahman Ciro must focus on implementing effective governance and development initiatives. By prioritizing progress in vital sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure and by combating corruption and nepotism, the Wadani Party could position itself favourably in the eyes of the electorate. Furthermore, engaging new Ministers with clean records could help rejuvenate the party’s image and win the trust of a broader constituency. This endeavour will be crucial to uphold the principles of Somaliland’s statehood, sovereignty, and integrity.

Turning to the Kaah Party, it is anticipated that Mr. Mahamud Hashi, representing the Caynabo, Sanag and Burao region, will be the party’s presidential candidate for the 2029 elections. However, the Kaah Party faces inherent limitations due to its reliance on a specific clan for support.

The path to success for this party may lie in establishing itself as a robust opposition that can constructively challenge the policies of the ruling Wadani Party. To effectively navigate its political landscape, the Kaah Party must articulate a clear and compelling vision that resonates with a broader audience while highlighting its willingness to address the needs and concerns of the citizens. Engaging in meaningful policy debates and providing alternative solutions will be essential for garnering public support.

The Kulmiye Party must strategically select its presidential candidate for the 2029 elections from one of the key regions: Mardoojeex, Awdal, or Saahil. This decision is crucial, as regional representation can significantly enhance the party’s appeal. To strengthen its position, the Kulmiye Party should focus on creating a comprehensive platform that addresses the pressing issues faced by Somalilanders, including economic development, security, and social justice.

The party can cultivate a robust support base that transcends clan affiliations by fostering inclusive dialogue and encouraging participation from diverse demographics. It is also vital to choose new candidates who represent fresh perspectives for the future. Reshaping the party’s policies is essential and will require continuous effort leading up to the next election in 2029.

Finally, continuously reshaping and refining the party’s policies is vital for maintaining

relevance in a rapidly changing political landscape. Ongoing dialogue and feedback from constituents will be crucial as the Kulmiye Party diligently prepares for the 2029 elections, ensuring that it effectively represents the interests and needs of the Somaliland people.

General Recommendations for All Parties:

√Move beyond clan-based politics by crafting detailed manifestos addressing pressing national challenges.

√Train party representatives in leadership, communication, and public policy toimprove engagement and governance.

√Use social media and other digital platforms to engage younger voters and counter-propaganda effectively.

√Conduct town halls, listening tours, and community forums to connect with citizens directly.

In conclusion, each political party—Wadani, Kaah, and Kulmiye—faces distinct challenges and opportunities as Somaliland approaches the 2029 presidential elections. Their strategic decisions over the next five years will be instrumental in shaping the political landscape and influencing the nation’s future direction.

Somaliland’s political future depends on the ability of these parties to transcend traditional divisions and focus on nation-building. The Wadani Party must capitalize on its incumbency with tangible achievements, the Kaah Party should strive to redefine its image as a credible opposition, and the Kulmiye Party must reemerge as a unifying force. Their collective actions will shape not only the 2029 elections but also the trajectory of Somaliland’s development and global standing.

Eng. ABDI ALI BARKHAD

Independent Political analysts

Tra50526@gmail.com1/12/2024