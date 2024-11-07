The new management of the university held a meeting with the university staff.

Hargeisa – The new management of the University of Hargeisa, led by University President Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sulub, accompanied by Vice President for Academic and Research Dr. Fu’ad Abdi Obsiye, and Vice President for Administration and Development Dr. Abdirashid Ismail Mohamed, held an important meeting with the University staff.

The meeting, organized by the Office of Human Resource Management and Development, was attended by all members of the University staff. The Director of the Human Resource Management and Development Directorate, Mr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, opened the meeting with a welcoming and appreciative speech for the attendees. He highlighted the importance of this meeting and the plan to make such meetings a regular occurrence. He emphasized that the connection between the university management and staff is essential to facilitate the open and productive sharing of information and work reports.

The Vice President for Administration and Development spoke, highlighting that the university staff play a vital role in carrying out all of the university’s essential tasks. He stated that the university will protect their job rights and take care of their welfare. The Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research praised the meeting and stressed the importance of staff continuing to enhance their skills and knowledge. He mentioned that scholarship opportunities will be given serious consideration for staff and that they will be rewarded based on their knowledge level and their contributions to research and publications.

University President Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sulub concluded the meeting with an insightful speech, stressing the importance of staff growth and advancement within their work environment. He emphasized that for this to happen, each employee must uphold work ethics, continuously improve their knowledge, maintain professionalism, and share their expertise with others. He touched on the importance of teamwork and the recognition that every university employee plays a significant role in the institution’s success. At the same time, he stressed the need to distinguish between employees who contribute positively and those who hinder progress.

The meeting concluded successfully, with a shared commitment to accelerate the work and progress of the university.

