The Minister Of Energy And Minerals Of The Republic Of Somaliland Has Announced The 2025 Mining Expo.

Hargeisa (HargeisaPress) – The Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland, Mr. Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, has officially announced that Somaliland Mining Expo 2025 will be held in Hargeisa, 15–16 December 2025, the annual event aimed at promoting investment opportunities in the country’s growing minerals sector.

Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland stated that the Expo will bring together local and international companies, industry experts, investors, and regulatory bodies to showcase Somaliland’s mineral potential and discuss developments in exploration, mining policy, and resource management.

This year’s expo theme will be Somaliland minerals from potential to prosperity.

Speaking to the media, the Minister announced the date of the Expo, calling on everyone interested in Somaliland’s mining and energy sector to receive information about Somaliland’s resources and minerals during the conference.

The Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland, Mr. Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, has officially presented an official statement speaking to media and said in his remarks

“Ladies and gentlemen, friends and partners, the Minister of Energy and Minerals in Somaliland is pleased to announce the Somal mineral expo 2025, a major platform showcasing our mineral resources and investment opportunities.

This event aims to encourage and promote investment, share knowledge and enhance your cooperation in the mining sector. This expo is open and brings together investors whether they are domestic or international investors, mining companies, professionals, government institutions and media outlets. Everybody who wishes to learn about Somaliland mineral resources and explore new opportunities for growth, we say welcome and welcome to the Somaliland Mineral Expo 2025. Thank you.” Conclude Minister. Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre

The 2025 edition will focus on strengthening partnerships, introducing new geological data, and highlighting ongoing reforms designed to attract responsible and sustainable investment.