The immediate Director General of Somaliland’s Ministry of interior dies in India

The immediate Director general of Somaliland’s ministry of interior Abdirashid Hirsi Ali passed away in India on Thursday. The ministry of interior confirmed his death.

In a condolence message, the ministry described him as the finest and kind leader who was committed to executing his duties and serving the public without considering the pressure and workload he used to have.

President Muse Bihi also paid tribute to Abdirashid Hirsi Ali and extended condolence to the nation and family for the loss of their loved one who was recently receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in India.

Two days prior, President Bihi unprecedently suspended the late Abdirashid Hirsi Ali as the Director General of the ministry and replaced him with Mohamed Yusuf who was transformed from the ministry of information.