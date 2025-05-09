The governments of Somaliland and Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Last week, a high-level meeting was held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Somaliland and Ghana.

A senior delegation from Somaliland has paid an official visit to Ghana to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Somaliland Centre for Civic Education (SCCE) and the Ghanaian National Education Agency.

The Somaliland delegation, led by the Director General of the Somaliland Ministry of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs, was also joined by the Director of the National Education Agency, Abdirisaq Yusuf Jama, and other senior members.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ghanaian House of Representatives, where the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alban Bagbin, received the Somaliland delegation.

The Speaker of the Ghanaian House of Representatives, Alban Bagbin, commended Somaliland’s efforts in promoting national education, expressing his readiness to fully support the cooperation between the two countries. He noted that this cooperation can contribute to the integration of the African continent.

On the other hand, the Somaliland delegation expressed their admiration for the progress made in Ghana.

Nuoh Abdi, who was part of the Somaliland delegation, said they were impressed by the alignment of Ghana’s democratic institutions. He noted that they would benefit from the country’s experience to apply it.

Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the Ghana National Education Commission, said Somaliland is interested in how the two countries can establish various partnerships.