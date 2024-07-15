The former US Ambassador to Sub-Saharan Africa praised the Somaliland Electoral Commission for the election schedule

The former ambassador of the United States to sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. J. Peter Pham, praised the Somaliland Electoral Commission for the schedule of the election process they produced.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission yesterday released the schedule for the joint elections of the Presidency and Political Organizations to be held on November 13 in Somaliland.

The process of the election schedule, explains in detail the steps of the election until November 13, which is the last day of the election.

So, J. Peter Phama, said that this election will be the 10th one that the people of Somaliland will go to in person and vote since Somaliland regained its independence from what was called Somalia.

Pheter Pham, said that the people living under the unelected regime in Mogadishu are waiting for the 56th year to have the opportunity to vote in person.

This diplomat, an American scholar and writer specializing in international relations, especially in African affairs, was the special envoy of the United States in charge of the sub-Saharan region of Africa from March 2020 until the end of Donald Trump’s term.

Pheter Pham, said this in a text published on his page X (Twitter).