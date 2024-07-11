The government of Somaliland has today sent the largest number of troops to Ethiopia for military training.

Somaliland’s military forces have been sabotaged by the Somaliland-Ethiopia border, the Commander of the Somaliland National Forces, Major General Nuh Ismail Tani.

The largest number of Somaliland military forces will receive the highest training in Ethiopia.

As is well known, the two governments of Somaliland and Ethiopia have signed a historic agreement.

The two countries of Somaliland and Ethiopia have historical ties and strong friendship. And the two countries share the longest border and a strong relationship.

Also, the two countries will cooperate in border security, fighting terrorism, promoting trade, economic sectors and mutual interests.

The Ethiopian government provides training to the Somaliland army officers, and in recent years the Somaliland army officers have benefited from the training provided by Ethiopia.

The highest defense college in Ethiopia (Ethiopian Defence War College-DWC), trains the strategic levels of the military.

The Ethiopian Defense College, became fully operational in October 2019, as Ethiopia’s premier and premier strategic research institute.