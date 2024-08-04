Sun Tzu says, “To subdue the enemy without fighting is supreme excellence.” This perfectly fits the conflict between Somaliland and Somalia and the leadership of Muse Bihi Abdi.

SOMALILAND, emerging as a significant entity in the eastern horn of Africa, gained independence from British colonial rule on June 26, 1960. Its history includes a notable struggle for freedom and overcoming the dictatorship of Mohamed Siad Barre. After the Somali National Army overthrew the regime, Somaliland established itself as an independent nation, separate from Mogadishu’s Somalia. Today, Somaliland is a democratically independent country.

In a May 31, 2001 referendum, 97.1% of voters supported establishing a constitutional government with legislative, executive, and judiciary branches. Somaliland is now politically autonomous, egalitarian, economically prosperous, peaceful, socially vibrant, and a mature liberal democracy. Regular elections and visionary leadership affirm its democratic values. However, Somaliland continues to seek international recognition as an independent country.

Currently, the strategically located port city of Berbera in the Sahil region is at the center of a beneficial diplomatic agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia. Berbera has a rich history as a significant trade town, recognized by early Arab geographers like Ibn Saʿīd in 1286. It was attacked by the Portuguese in 1518, controlled by the sharifs of Mocha in the 17th century, the Egyptians in 1875, and the British in 1884. In 1941, it became the capital of British Somaliland. Today, Berbera stands as a beacon of hope for Somaliland’s economic prosperity.

On Jan 1st, 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for partnership and co-operation etched a new renaissance movement in the historical ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia. This MOU is assumed to assure a few critical things at a juncture of economic opportunity and recognition of Somaliland. Ethiopia is a landlocked country and is wishing for a port to serve its trade prospects. Somaliland, on a similar page, seeks recognition as an extended effort from Ethiopia. Within the ambits of an undisclosed MOU, Ethiopia is supposed to promise recognition of the state of Somaliland in the international arena (UN), the Somaliland administration has in turn allowed trade access for Ethiopia in Berbera port. It’s a win-win situation for both countries.

The Somaliland leadership under Muse Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland, has vouched for a strong economy and sustenance of National interest beyond regional apprehensions of political debacles. His intentions to put the Nation first and consider pragmatism as the ethics of politics will help Somaliland in the long run with democratic contentions and international recognition. The question which arises here is, how helpful is the MOU? It was under the abled leadership of Mr. Bihi that a justifiable MoU was framed. A fact to be noted is that the President himself was a participant of the historic independence and freedom struggle.

Returning to the MoU, Ethiopia, Africa’s oldest independent country, has a long history of relations with Somaliland. This relationship dates back to 1982 when the Somali National Movement allied with Ethiopia’s communist Derg regime against Somali dictator Siad Barre. Since Somaliland declared independence on May 18, 1991, relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia have been marked by optimism, trust, and brotherhood.

The Berbera port, by 2035 is supposed to contribute nearly 27% of Somalialand’s GDP and 75% of its total trade. The MOU would benefit 1.6 million people and provide employment opportunities to 53,000 Somalilanders. In turn, the increase in trade would indeed increase the purchase power parity of the state and ease of access to affordable goods. It not only promises economic viability but transcends to long pending international recognition.

Ethiopia currently relies on Djibouti for 95% of its trade routes. Seeking to reduce this dependency, Ethiopia views Somaliland as a valuable diplomatic partner. This partnership benefits both nations, balancing their interests. Concerns about Ethiopia dominating Somaliland are unfounded and stem from outdated colonial mindsets. Independent nations must make pragmatic decisions to foster growth. Trade-offs, like the one between Ethiopia and Somaliland, are justifiable when they align with national interests and recognition. Somaliland’s ongoing peace and the need to counter false propaganda require such strategic diplomatic actions.

Mr. Muse Bihi Abdi has shed historical barriers and has penetrated deep diplomatic channels to enable recognition for Somaliland. His efforts towards nation-building draw no parallel. His consequential trade deal would bring not only economic prosperity but also build soft power, smart power, and fast power. The Somaliland pride has been revivedby Bihi’s efforts and the visionary leadership will attain much greater heights for Somaliland.

In this international balance of power, trade-offs are essential for internal and external balancing. Somaliland’s presidential efforts for the Berbera port MOU are an exemplary example of Natural, Strategic, and Peace diplomacy. In this ever-expanding multipolar world and multipolar Africa, Somaliland is all set to emerge as a major political player and it is all set to put national interest first.

