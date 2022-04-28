Taiwan trains Somaliland seed teachers and donates medical equipment

Since Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland established in August in 2020, the “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project” plays a key role of bilateral medical cooperation. This project aims to increase the accessibility of maternal and infant health care services and is cooperating together with Somaliland’s Ministry of Health Development, the TaiwanICDF and Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital.

In order to enhance the related capacity-building, this project selects 8 health professionals to be the project seed trainers, they are expected to participate in a three-month training soon at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital in Taiwan for upgrading their medical skills. When the 8 seed trainers return to Somaliland, they will educate more health professionals to improve the health care services for women and children in Somaliland.

Except training health professional, some essential medical equipment t are also provided upgrade the health facility function and quality health service. Meanwhile, in order to assist Somaliland to combat COVID-19, handwashing liquid and community health worker backpacks are provided.

Allen C. LOU, Ambassador of the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, remarks that according to the Health Care Index 2021 released by Numbeo, Taiwan’s health care system has been ranked number 1 in the world three years in a row. Taiwan can help and is willing to share what we have and what we are good at with Somaliland and other like-minded countries; every seed trainer represents an infinite hope; this project will also create a win-win-win situation to benefit the people, healthcare institutions and government directly.

Minister Ali of the Ministry of Health Development said that Taiwan’s medical quality is advanced and he believes through the training for the seed trainers, Somaliland can improve the health capability. Minister Ali on behalf of the Somaliland Government to thank Taiwan for the continued commitment of improving the Somaliland health care capability.