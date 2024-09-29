Taiwan donated $2 million to Somaliland elections

The government of Taiwan has today handed over $2 million to the government of Somaliland.

Taiwan intends to use this money to participate in the Somaliland Presidential and National Party elections scheduled for November 13, 2024.

Somaliland Finance Minister Dr. Saad Ali Shire received the donation from the ambassador of Taiwan to Somaliland, Allen Chenhwa Lou.

An event to receive the support of the government of Taiwan participating in the Somaliland elections was attended by the members of the National Elections Committee led by the Commissioner of Elections Muse Hassan Yusuf and the Somaliland Ambassador to Taiwan Ambassador Mohamed Omar Haji Mohamud.

The minister, the governor and the ambassador thanked the government of Taiwan for the financial support they provided in the previous elections in 2021 and the new support they provided in the presidential and national party elections.

The minister and the governor shared with the ambassador of Taiwan a report on the preparations and the speeding up of the elections that are just a short time away.

This issue followed a promise made by the government of Taiwan to Somaliland in the past, which related that it will support the finances of the upcoming elections, after a meeting of the Elections Committee with the ambassador of Taiwan to Somaliland, Allen Chenhwa Lou.

The government of Taiwan has already donated to Somaliland 2500 pieces of equipment used to verify the voter, known as ‘Biometrics Voter Verification System’ worth 2 million dollars.

This tool, which is used for voter registration and verification, is a tool that makes it easier to identify the physical characteristics of the voter, such as a person’s eyes.