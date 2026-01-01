Historical Context: Arab States and Regional Rivalries

Since the 1980s, the Arab world—specifically Egypt and the Gulf States—has maintained a persistent and influential presence in the politics of the Horn of Africa. This involvement has largely been defined by intra-Arab competition and a race for regional hegemony. Driven by individual national interests and internal rivalries, these states have historically engaged in a cycle of reactive diplomacy: when one state establishes ties with a regional actor, its rivals often counter by forging competing alliances.

Critically, these diplomatic engagements have lacked a constructive or sustainable framework. Rather than addressing the systemic crises of the Horn—such as civil conflict, economic instability, and state fragility—these relationships have remained transactional. They have failed to provide meaningful solutions to the enduring challenges facing the region, including those of Somalia.

Egypt’s Strategic Imperatives and the Nile Conflict

Egypt’s engagement in Somalia is uniquely tied to its existential security concerns regarding the Nile River. For Cairo, Somalia has historically served as a strategic front in its long-standing dispute with Ethiopia. Egypt’s support for Mogadishu has often functioned as a proxy war mechanism, intended to destabilize Ethiopia rather than foster genuine Somali development.

Egypt utilizes the Arab League as a diplomatic vehicle to internationalize these interests, often under the guise of Islamic solidarity. However, this is largely viewed as a tactical maneuver to pressure Ethiopia through Somali territory and diplomacy, rather than a genuine effort toward regional peace.

Economic Realities and Military Dependency

While Egypt possesses a robust military apparatus and deep administrative experience, it remains economically reliant on external support. Its domestic economy is heavily supplemented by remittances and direct financial aid from Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait. Reports indicate that Egypt received approximately $30 billion in aid between 2013 and 2017, with ongoing multibillion-dollar investments from Qatar linked to its regional military posturing. Furthermore, its role in securing the Suez Canal ensures continued strategic and financial backing from the United States.

The Current Diplomatic Front: Somaliland and Israel

The focus of diplomatic tension has shifted

significantly toward the potential recognition of Somaliland by Israel. While the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia serves as historical context for regional cooperation, the current international pushback—heavily instigated by Egypt—is centered on preventing Somaliland from achieving formal recognition from the State of Israel.

Egypt fears that Somaliland’s diplomatic emergence and its strategic positioning on the Red Sea will create a new geopolitical reality that favors its rivals. The intense diplomatic pressure currently exerted by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) is widely seen as being fueled by Cairo, which views any sovereign advancement for Somaliland as a threat to its leverage over the Nile and the broader region.

The Erosion of Somali Autonomy

There is a growing concern that the administration in Mogadishu lacks the political independence to act in the best interests of its people. Instead of prioritizing internal security—such as stabilizing Mogadishu and ending the protracted civil conflicts in the south—the FGS is committing its limited resources to a diplomatic war against Somaliland’s recognition.

This campaign is bolstered by an alliance of external actors, including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and Djibouti, who utilize Somalia as a diplomatic shield to protect their own economic and political interests. The narrative that Somaliland’s recognition by Israel would cause regional instability is viewed by many as propaganda designed to mislead the UN Security Council and the international community.

Global Powers and the Recognition Conflict

The opposition to Somaliland’s sovereignty is further complicated by China’s involvement. Beijing’s stance is driven by its “One China” policy and its rivalry with the United States. China views Somaliland’s democratic path and its burgeoning relations with partners like Taiwan and Israel as a challenge to its global strategic framework, leading them to invest heavily in diplomatic efforts to stifle Somaliland’s progress.

Conclusion

The international community must look beyond the official rhetoric and understand the external forces driving the current instability in the Horn of Africa. The struggle against Somaliland’s recognition is not a domestic Somali issue but a manifestation of foreign agendas—most notably Egypt’s existential struggle and China’s global policy. It is essential for the allies of Somaliland and the broader international community to remain vigilant and counter the misinformation currently being propagated by these vested interests.

Lawyer Mohamed Mahmoud Timo