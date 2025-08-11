Steering Committee Meeting of the SUIDAC Program for the Cities of Gabiley and Borama

Gabiley,(HargeisaPress)– The city of Gabiley today hosted an important meeting of the Steering Committee for the SUIDAC Program, which focused on reviewing the current progress of the program, outlining future plans, and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between implementing agencies and the communities of Gabiley and Borama.

The meeting was attended by senior officials at both the national and regional levels, including the Mayor of Gabiley, the Mayor of Borama, the Governor of Gabiley Region, Directors from the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Resettlement & Displacement, Director of the Association of Local Governments of Somaliland (ALGASL), Members of the Gabiley Local Council, and representatives from the international organizations Cities Alliance and UNOPS.

In his speech, the Mayor of Gabiley, while outlining the importance of the program, stated:

This program is a great achievement that will be a historic milestone for the city of Gabiley. It shows us that when the Local Government, the community, and international organizations work together, we can achieve visible and sustainable results.

For his part, the Mayor of Borama said:

Borama and Gabiley share aspirations in urban development, economic growth, and becoming model cities in progress. This collaboration will pave the way for a better life for future generations.

The Governor of Gabiley Region emphasized the importance of the program for the community, saying:

I will work to ensure that this program benefits the people of Gabiley and becomes one that truly transforms their lives.

Representatives from UNOPS and Cities Alliance also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the program, stating:

Our priority is to ensure that this program is sustainable, inclusive, and has a real impact on the community.”

The meeting was jointly organized by Cities Alliance, UNOPS, Gabiley Local Government, Borama Local Government, and Taakulo.