Somaliland: The President held a meeting with the members of the House of Representatives

Hargeisa– The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdurahman Mohamed Abdullahi, accompanied by the Vice President of Somaliland, H.E. Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, today hosted a ceremonial meeting at the Presidential Palace for the Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives. Also present at this honorific occasion were members of the Council of Ministers and commanders of the National Forces.

During the meeting, the president delivered a highly significant speech, saying, “I would like to thank the Speaker of the House of Representatives and all the honourable members of the House for attending this honorific launching meeting we have held today. I have previously been a member of parliament; I understand the role of the House, having served 12 years as a member and Speaker.”

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/q7M12VvZ8a4sVCrG/?mibextid=wwXIfr

“As a government and as president, we assure you that we are ready to work with the House of Representatives and the Speaker, respecting the duties the Constitution has given, the role they have in the nation, and their place in national decision-making,” he added in his remarks.

“I congratulate all members of parliament, regardless of the party they belong to, as today marks the emergence of three national parties for the next ten years, and I congratulate all three parties,” the president said.

His Excellency The President of the Republic of Somaliland promised that he and his government would work with all members of the Somaliland Parliament, ruling or opposition. and he said, “I was in the opposition party when I started in parliament, and now I am the president of the government, but we will work with both if Allah wills.”

During his speech, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, underlined that his door is open to all members of parliament, without distinguishing between the opposition and ruling party, and he thanked the House for their work and constitutional duties they carry out.

As his final remarks, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, concluded his speech: “We are ready to meet with you as parliamentarians and as the Speaker more often to discuss national issues. Today, members of the new cabinet are present, and we will complete all legislative requirements, insha’allah, and submit them to the House of Representatives. You will carry out your legal duties as soon as possible so that they can fulfil the responsibilities they have been entrusted with by the nation. I urge the new government to work fully with the House of Representatives.”

Hussein Adan Cige (Deyr)

Spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Somaliland