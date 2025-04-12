Somaliland President offers full use of Berbera Military Base and Airport to US Government

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilaahi (Cirro), gave an in-depth and in-depth interview to the famous newspaper The New York Times in the United States.

In the interview, the President of Somaliland presented the achievements of Somaliland in terms of development, security, society and democracy.

In addition, the President of the Republic of Somaliland highlighted in the interview that Somaliland is a country located in a strategic location, a rich country with many different natural resources, both land and sea.

The New York Times reported on the security and governance in Somaliland, noting that the Republic of Somaliland has been making a long-term effort to have the United States recognize the independence of Somaliland, with the President of Somaliland offering the United States full use of the Berbera Military Base and International Airport, which is located in a strategic location that is of great importance for the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as for international trade.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilaahi (Cirro), also said in the interview that he and his people believe that given President Donald Trump’s high understanding of international trade opportunities, he will recognize the Republic of Somaliland.

The famous newspaper The New York Times added that the President of the Republic of Somaliland will visit Washington DC in the coming months. Similarly, the newspaper noted that the President of Somaliland will present to the United States an agreement aimed at commercial, security, and strategic cooperation, and how to jointly benefit from the Somaliland coastline, which is more than 500 miles long.