Somaliland: President Launches Local Products Expo

HARGEISA -The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, opened an exhibition by local manufacturing and services companies in Hargeisa.

The exhibition, the first of it’s kind, features locally manufactured goods and services by indigenous companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Muse Bihi, encouraged local manufacturers to use their skill and knowledge to provide quality wares for the domestic market in order to curtail the prodigious amount of foreign exchange leaving the country as a result of the importation of products which can be made easily in Somaliland, such as household goods, utensils, etc.

The ceremony was attended by a delegation from the Oromia region of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. The delegation are in Somaliland to hold bilateral talks on commerce, migration and other areas of mutual interest.

Somaliland plays host to a large expatriate community from the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

Ali Mohamed Abokor

ruraledcomm@yahoo.co.uk