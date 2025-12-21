Somaliland President Irro Forms National Inquiry Committee to Investigate Borame Clashes

Hargeisa – President H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has established a national committee tasked with investigating the causes of the recent unrest in Borame, which resulted in multiple fatalities and casualties. The committee is charged with examining the incident, evaluating the extent of the damages, and assessing the resulting losses.

The task force is authorized to form sub-committees at all administrative levels, including regional and district representations, to facilitate a comprehensive inquiry.

The committee members appointed by President Irro are as follows:

Minister of Interior, Hon. Abdalla Mohamed Arab Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Ali Buured Minister of Religion and Endowment, Hon. Sh. Abdilahi Daahir Jama Presidential Security Advisor, Mr. Ismail Adan Osman Attorney General, Abdirahman Jama Hayan Chairman of the Human Rights Committee, Mohamed Baarud Ali Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdiqaadir Haji Ismail Jirde Professor Suleiman Ahmed Guuled Ahmed Farah Harbi Sh. Abdullahi Sh. Ali Jawhar Abdiwahab Mohamed Hussein Maah Abdi Osman Dagaweyne MP Ali Hussein Nuur Begsi MP Fuad Ahmed Diriye MP Abdikarim Adan Omar Ambe MP Ahmed Yusuf Ahmed MP Abdirahman Ahmed Aareye MP Daahir Ali Jama Goodaad MP Nuur Ali Rayaale MP Mohamed Sh. Abdirahman Mohamed MP Mohamed Hassan Said, Deputy Chairman of Kaah Party Abdiaziz Mohamed Samaale, Deputy Chairman of Kulmiye Party Mohamed Haji Yusuf Waabeeye, Deputy Chairman of Waddani Party

A presidential spokesperson noted in a press release that former Vice Presidents H.E. Abdirahman Sayli’i and H.E. Abdirahman Aw-Ali will also serve as senior consultants to the committee.

The clashes reportedly erupted after a segment of the local community strongly opposed the presentation of the Xeer Ciise—a codification of Issa customary law—an issue that escalated into violence.