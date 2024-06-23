Somaliland: President inaugurates the Certificate Examination for Primary and Secondary Schools 2024

The President of the Republic of Somaliland H. E. Muse Bihi Abdi, has inaugurated the kicking-off of the national certificate examination for the fourth grade of secondary schools and the eighth grade of primary and middle schools which officially started Saturday morning in the whole country.

The Head of State who flanked by the education department dons who included the Head of the National Examinations Council and heads of university institutions who have this year been co-opted into coordinating and bolstering the invigilation unveiled the test papers and distributed them personally to the candidates seated at a classroom in Farah Omar High School.

This year will witness a total of 38,489 students seating for the fourth grade certification exam this year, thus 15,542 students in high schools and 22,947 students in elementary and middle schools all over the country.

Initially before the unveiling of the test papers exams, the President underscored the imperativeness of examinations in education describing it as a step in life that all leaners have to go through, while explaining the subsequent similar stages destined in the pursuit of education.

While hailing the candidates and wishing them well in the exams, the President coaxed them to be confident and have a positive attitude of bravery and determination towards the exams saying that he hoped that they would all excel.

He gave a recap of the stages of development the education services and system has undergone in the nation for the past over three decades to where it is cherished today with almost 40k students seating at once all over the country for their mandatory primary and secondary exams.

The chairman of the national examination office, Mr. Daoud Ahmed Farah said in his brief inaugural speech that they have taken a big responsibility as an office to protect and safeguard the official copies of the exam and have full confidence in the process water-tight nature against loop-holes of the exam.

Education minister Dr. Ahmed Aden Buhane, on his part said that the examination test papers have been safely transported hence have reached all the designed examination centers in the country, this year consisting 129 locations.

Earlier on in the week the President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi, inspected the new building built for the National Museum, which is nearing completion.

He was received at the site in the city center by the Director General of the Presidency, Mr. Mohamed Ali Bile, who was entrusted with the construction of the museum.

The DG briefed the President about the status of the construction of the museum and its components.

The president toured all the different parts of the museum which is currently in the final stage and will soon be opened.

The President also praised the director for his efforts to implement the concept of the national museum and become a legacy that will go down in history.

The President was accompanied by various officials including Ministers, the Mayor of the capital, the Regional Governor, senior civil servants and other politicians.