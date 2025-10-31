Somaliland: President Abdirahman Irro Launches Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project

Wajaale,(HargeisaPress) –The President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project — a transformative national initiative aimed at advancing agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and fostering sustainable livelihoods across the region.

The project, unprecedented in both scale and ambition, is being implemented by the Pharo Foundation, through its development subsidiary, Pharo Ventures.



It represents a pivotal milestone in Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to modernize its agricultural sector and strengthen its rural economy. In his keynote address, President Irro expressed his profound appreciation to all partners, institutions, and individuals who contributed to the realization of this historic undertaking. He described the project as the most significant development initiative launched in the Tog Wajaale District in more than six decades, highlighting its strategic importance to national food sufficiency, economic diversification, and community development.

The President commended the Pharo Foundation for its steadfast partnership with the Government of Somaliland and for its enduring contributions to the nation’s advancement, particularly in the fields of education, water, healthcare, and agriculture. He lauded the Foundation’s vision and commitment to sustainable development and the empowerment of the Somaliland people.

“This project marks a turning point in Somaliland’s agricultural transformation,” the President remarked. “It embodies our collective determination to harness knowledge, technology, and innovation to enhance productivity, conserve our natural resources, and secure a sustainable future for our citizens.” He further noted that the initiative constitutes a decisive step toward achieving national food security, job creation, and environmental resilience, underscoring his administration’s dedication to equitable and inclusive development. Strategic Objectives of the Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project The project is designed to: 1. Advance modern, technology-driven agricultural practices and improve farming efficiency; 2. Establish sustainable irrigation and water management systems that enable year-round crop cultivation; 3. Enhance livestock productivity through the production of reliable and nutritious fodder; 4. Combat land degradation, soil erosion, and environmental depletion within the Wajaale catchment area.

The Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project is expected to generate wide-ranging socio-economic benefits, directly improving the livelihoods of thousands of families in Wajaale and neighboring communities.

It stands as one of the most ambitious and impactful agricultural initiatives ever implemented in the district.



During the ceremony, Mr. Tom Mason, Chief Executive Officer of the Pharo Foundation, and Mr. Mohamed Muse Elmi, the Foundation’s Representative in Somaliland, reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to Somaliland’s development priorities. They emphasized Pharo Foundation’s continued collaboration with the Government to strengthen agricultural production, construct critical water infrastructure, expand livestock feed programs, and enhance access to quality education and healthcare in the region. Officials from Pharo Foundation and Pharo Ventures reiterated that the overarching objective of the project is to build resilient, self-reliant communities through innovation, knowledge transfer, and environmental stewardship — ensuring that the people of Wajaale and its environs enjoy lasting economic opportunity and improved living standards. Senior government officials, including cabinet ministers, the chairman of the ruling party, and traditional leaders from Wajaale, also delivered remarks at the event. They commended the President’s vision and leadership, warmly welcomed the initiative, and called on local communities to actively engage with and benefit from the opportunities it will create.